A major surgery has gotten a reboot. There is a new approach to treating cancer of the esophagus.

It’s a procedure similar to open heart surgery but can be even more grueling. Patients with esophageal cancer often face a long hospitalization and require a feeding tube for weeks. In fact, one man turned down the traditional treatment and was willing to accept his fate — until a robot intervened.

Dr Samuel Kim describes a traditional esophagectomy as “one of the biggest surgeries there is.”

“People stay in hospital about 13 days after this operation,” he said.

But that’s not the case with a robotic approach.

“The way we’re doing the operation, we’re able to reduce that to a stay no more than two or three days,” Kim said.

The option changed Rudy Bland’s fate.

“The Lord or somebody brought us here,” he said. “Probably 8-10 years ago I was diagnosed with Barrett’s of the esophagus.”

That meant routine upper GI and colonoscopy procedures every three years to monitor abnormal cells in the lining of his esophagus. The condition is associated with a higher risk for cancer.

“Well with Covid, that timespan got changed and when I was supposed to go in they cancelled,” he said.

By the time the 77-year-old did get in for his screening, it was cancer.

“He gave me notification that he found some spots and they were going check it out and later called and said it’s cancer,” he said.

The husband and father of three daughters was offered the traditional treatment.

“They cut you open like you are going to have heart surgery, break your ribs, it’s three weeks in hospital and months of recovery with a feeding tube and drain tube,” he said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m not going to do that.’”

“I remember his face when I first told him about this (new procedure),” Kim said. “(And) the sigh of relief.”

With his modified robotic procedure, Kim makes several small incisions in the belly to insert tiny instruments controlled by mechanical arms.

“We’re working underneath the breastbone without cutting any breast bone or making any chest incision,” Kim said.

Once the diseased part of the esophagus is removed, he stretches the upper portion of the stomach to construct a new passageway for food and liquids. The two parts are connected through an incision in the neck.

“Within two to three days after surgery patient will be eating liquid food and then going home,” Kim said.

No feeding tube required. But the stomach is altered.

More information on the PREMIER program at Northwestern Medicine

“Instead of three meals a day, patients eat small snacks throughout the day, seven or eight times a day,” Kim said,

“It’s a big change. You got to concentrate on it,” Bland said.

One month after his procedure, “they are talking like I’ll be able to do all my normal activities within a month two months and I’m just overwhelmed,” he said.

Most patients, including those who are elderly or frail, are candidates for the robotic approach unless their cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

