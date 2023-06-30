CHICAGO — As NASCAR is set to overtake Chicago this weekend, growing concerns about the race and the lingering air quality issues have local hospital staff on high alert.

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, an assistant EMS director and professor at Rus University Medical Center, joined WGN Evening News at 4 to talk about emergency preparations in place for NASCAR weekend. Among the topics of discussion was how spectators and locals can protect their hearing and health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.