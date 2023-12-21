Two siblings have collaborated since childhood — each growing in their respective careers. But music is in their hearts, especially in the holidays.

It’s not a grand concert hall, but it sounds like one.

Every other Friday, Judi Zunamon Lewis, an English horn and oboe player, trades the orchestra pit at the Lyric Opera House for the lobby of Glenbrook Hospital.

“It’s magical,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ brother, Alan, joins her, though already familiar with the hospital, working there as a cardiologist.

“That’s my day job,” Alan Zunamon said.

“I adore him. I have since the day I was born,” Lewis added.

As kids, Judi and Alan bonded at the piano bench.

“In our grade school, there was an upright piano on wheels and we’d wheel it from classroom to classroom and it was the Zunamon kids are here to do a concert and I’d be playing one and he’s be playing the piano,” Lewis said.

Now, the siblings share their love for music with patients and passers-by at the north suburban medical facility, some facing little comfort and joy this holiday.

“Those elevator doors open, and I see people coming in and out, maybe with an IV stand, maybe in a wheelchair, maybe with somebody,” Lewis said. “They may have just gotten some not-so-great news. Maybe the person they are with didn’t get great news. Maybe they just went through a really painful procedure. You can see it on their faces that they’ve been through something.”

But their performances offer a lighter note.

“The old line from Shakespeare and whatnot that music has healing powers — I’m not sure we have it all figured out on a molecular level but we just know that its good for us mentally and physically,” Zunamon said.

Even hospital employees appreciate the interlude as it’s something for staff to watch as they watch over others.

“It’s been an amazing thing,” Zunamon says, “to get people connected.”

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.