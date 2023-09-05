For Tuesday, Sept. 5, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Marijuana linked to mental health issues

Marijuana may pose serious risks to mental health.

According to researchers in Denmark, chronic use of cannabis raised the risk of major depression, bipolar disorder, and psychosis by four times.

Those with depression who self-medicate with marijuana may be causing the opposite effect.

Researchers also found cannabis was linked to 30% of schizophrenia diagnoses in Danish men in 2021.

Stroke risk linked to infertility treatments

Women who become pregnant after infertility treatment are at greater risk of having a stroke within a year of giving birth than women who conceive naturally.

A new study published in JAMA Network found stroke risk was elevated in the first days after delivery, and the odds continued to rise through the first year.

Researchers emphasize that there’s no need for alarm. The numbers remain low, with just 37 stroke hospitalizations for every 100,000 women. They believe women seeking infertility treatment should be aware of the possible link.

Hot linked to hot tempers

Hot weather can trigger hot tempers, sometimes leading to bad behavior.

According to reporting by CNN, several studies between 2011 and 2022 have shown that violent crimes, including murder and mass shootings, are much more likely when temperatures climb.

Even in controlled environments like prisons, there’s an 18% increase in violence between inmates on hot days.

Studies haven’t fully explained why there may be a link between heat and impulsive behavior.

Dangers of ‘compassion’

Caring for someone else can lead to some health issues for the caretaker.

One issue is “compassion fatigue:” Caring for another person often causes emotional and physical exhaustion.

That can lead to anxiety, depression, and developing addictions.

Mental health experts say caretakers must be aware of this and care for themselves. One way is to take time for yourself, such as walking or reading a book.

You can ask for help and delegate tasks to other people, and you also need to be willing to talk to a therapist or counselor.

