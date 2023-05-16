Med Watch Digest News for May 16, 2023

Study looks at pregnancy and cannabis

A new study says if you’re pregnant, consider not taking any cannabis product.

The study was done by the College of Medicine at Central Michigan University.

It found that even in the first trimester, there was a significant birth weight loss, about a third of a pound to the fetus.

Even such a slight decrease the study reports, can be linked to health problems as the child grows.

Continued use of marijuana after the first trimester can result in a smaller head circumference and could mean the brain didn’t develop properly.

New drug approved to treat hot flashes

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new medicine to help treat menopausal hot flashes and night sweats.

Veozah is the first drug of its kind to be approved.

It blocks receptors in the brain that influence body temperature regulation.

The drug offers an alternative to traditional hormone replacement therapy, which can increase the risk of blood clots and cancers for women with higher risk factors.

In clinical trials, Veozah significantly reduced the number of hot flashes women experienced each week significantly more than a placebo.

New discovery in Parkinson’s Disease

Researchers at the University of Helsinki identified a specific strain of bacteria in the gut through an animal study that may be the cause of Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s hoped the findings can help screen for people who carry the particular bacteria and use it as a target for potential therapies.

The study was published in the journal “frontiers.”

More than ten million people around the world have Parkinson’s for which there is no cure.



