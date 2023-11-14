For Tuesday, Nov. 14, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Diabetes can lead to colon cancer

A diabetes diagnosis leaves people more susceptible to getting colorectal cancer, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The association was most significant in low-income communities and among African Americans.

The study of nearly 55,000 people revealed patients with diabetes have a 47,000 increased risk for colon cancer compared to people without diabetes.

The same highly processed, high-fat, high-sugar foods associated with diabetes have also been shown to contribute to colon cancer.

Experts say the study indicates a need to screen people with diabetes earlier for colon cancer.

Northwestern study on preterm births

Premature births are a significant problem in the Black community in the United States. Doctors say it’s a huge wake-up call to address inequities and the impact on children.

Northwestern University researchers found African American pregnant women have the highest rate of preterm births.

Being born prematurely can have lasting health consequences.

The researchers found immigrants in the US have fewer pre-term births.

They say the knowledge of the disparities gives them a good target to promote health equity.

Benefits of fasting

Fasting has surprising benefits not just for weight management but mood as well.

Fourteen-hour fasting improves hunger, mood and sleep, according to a new study by Kings College London nutritionists.

They say planning meals in a 10-hour window boosts energy as well.

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss technique.

Now, researchers say timing food intake between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. has positive health benefits on the body and mind.

The benefits only work when people are consistent in the intermittent fasting practice.

