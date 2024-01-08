For Jan. 8, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Staying healthy during extreme winter weather

A timely warning for those in Chicago as the city prepares for a big winter storm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says death rates in the US are 8-12% higher in the winter.

More than 19,000 Americans have died specifically from cold-related causes since 1979, partly due to “increased exposure to respiratory diseases,” which are high this season.

Experts suggest preparing your body for winter like you would your car or home.

Maintaining your core body temperature is key.

It’s ideal for locals to warm their homes to at least 68 degrees.

Stigma surrounding weight loss options

A new survey highlights the stigma surrounding weight loss options.

Orlando Health says 79% of Americans believe weight loss surgery should only be pursued as a last resort — 61% believe exercise and diet should be enough for weight loss.

Additionally, 60% say bariatric surgery is a shortcut to shedding pounds.

Orlando Health is a weight loss and bariatric surgery institute.

The medical center wants people who struggle with obesity to understand losing weight with help is not the “easy way out,” and it can reverse many obesity-related health issues, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Prescription for art

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center studied whether art therapy could help people deal with the mental distress of chronic digestive issues.

“Project Gather” included participants who ranged in age from 32 to 97 years old, 94% were women.

The group went to gallery art exhibits and took part in hands-on activities to decrease the sense of loneliness among patients.

Overall, the researchers determined programs to improve loneliness and decrease anger may help ease symptoms.

The team wants to continue “Project Gather” for patients suffering from other illnesses and for other populations, including military veterans.

