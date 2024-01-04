For Jan. 4, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Sleep quality impacts cognition later

The link between sleep and memory is not new — what is different is the impact so late in life.

People who have disrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more likely to have memory and thinking problems within 10 years.

The Journal of Neurology reports quality sleep has a huge impact on cognition in middle age and beyond.

Researchers followed more than 500 people over 11 years.

People who slept fewer hours or had disrupted sleep were more likely to suffer cognitive performance problems compared to people who experienced good, sound sleep.

Link between waking early, insomnia and anorexia nervosa

Early risers may be at risk for an eating disorder.

A new study reveals a genetic link between anorexia nervosa and sleep tendencies.

Massachusetts General Hospital doctors connected waking early, insomnia, and anorexia.

Previous research suggested a link between eating disorders and the body’s internal clock.

This study revealed a two-way association: being an early riser increased the likelihood of anorexia, and people with anorexia ultimately wake earlier.

Study authors hope the revelation leads to better anorexia treatments.

Fifty-two percent of those who are undergoing current anorexia treatments relapse.

Hearing loss associated with risk of dementia

Treat hearing difficulties or risk losing memory.

Hearing loss is associated with a higher risk for dementia.

People who experience hearing loss and do not use hearing aids are at a greater threat compared to people with diminished hearing who enhanced their ability with hearing aids.

Physical inactivity, smoking, and diet also contribute to dementia, which is a growing problem in this country.

