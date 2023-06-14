For Wednesday, June 14, WGN-TV’s Dina Bair has the latest new information on several topics.

Positive Parenting

A simple way to offset stress among people is to show them positivity.

Positive parenting protects young people from hardship and serious illness, according to the ongoing healthy brain network study.

Researchers used MRI scans to analyze brain regions associated with stress and behavioral problems.

They looked at children between 10 and 17 and found in young people who reported their parents were warm and supportive, the brain scans showed less signs of stress and the study participants reported a greater sense of resilience.

Probiotic depression

Adding probiotics may help tamp down depression.

Kings College London researchers found improvements in depression and anxiety scores when people supplemented their standard treatment with probiotics.

The small 50 person study, published in Jama Psychiatry, showed both high tolerability and positive mental health effects for people who added probiotics to their diet.

The improvements were seen in just eight weeks.

Researchers said they want to study the relationship further in a larger trial to figure out the benefits of food supplements for supporting mood and good mental health.

Stem cells role in battling COVID

Stem cells may play a role in battling COVID.

Scientists at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute found different cell types responded to SARS-CO-V2.

The discovery helped them identify anti-viral medications that work to target heart and lung cells to decrease the COVID onslaught.

The finding that various parts of the body respond differently to COVID from a cellular level highlights the need for a multi-medication approach to fighting COVID and could point researchers in the direction of new drugs to battle the disease.