For Jan. 10, WGN's Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

YouTube launches medical expenses tutorials

YouTube has launched a new feature for medical emergencies.

The feature called “first aid information shelves” is a library of step-by-step videos on how to deliver life-saving care.

The feature includes directions on performing CPR and how to administer the overdose reversal drug Narcan. It also includes videos on how to identify a health crisis, like a heart attack, seizures and psychosis.

The videos are made by accredited health organizations and will appear pinned to the top of relevant search results.

C-sections surge in Puerto Rico

Cesarean deliveries are surging in Puerto Rico.

A new federal report shows more than half of the babies born in the US territory are delivered via c-section, compared to about 32% in the states.

Experts say the cause is the island’s collapsing healthcare system and doctors who prefer a scheduled cesarean delivery to ensure they are properly staffed.

In the last decade, more than a dozen delivery rooms across Puerto Rico have shut their doors as doctors move to the mainland.

This has also caused a record-low birth rate.

Plant-based diet could reduce the risk of COVID-19

A plant-based diet could reduce the risk of catching COVID by nearly 40%, according to a new study from the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

The research suggests avoiding meat and dairy products could provide some sort of protection against the virus.

The study followed more than 700 people with nearly 300 eating a largely plant-based diet.

A significantly higher percentage of people who ate animal products reported being infected with COVID-19.

Scientists say general benefits from a plant-based diet — like improved heart health and lower blood pressure — could also boost the body’s immune system and reduce infections in general.

