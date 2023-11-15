For Wednesday, Nov. 15, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Men over 55 at greater risk of suicide

Older men face an increasing risk of suicide.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found there were about 30 suicide deaths for every 100,000 men aged 55 and older in 2021.

Those 85 and older saw 56 suicide deaths for every 100,000 people. A statistic that surpassed any other age group.

The report also found half the suicides involved guns.

They were used in at least 3/4 of suicides among men 65 and older.

Pesticides hurting sperm count

Common pesticides may be affecting men’s fertility.

New analysis reveals pesticides have contributed to lower sperm counts in men worldwide.

Researchers say those counts have been cut in half over the past 50 years.

Doctors believe there are likely other contributing causes, but men exposed to pesticides the most had the lowest numbers.

Experts recommend buying organic to reduce exposure.

If that’s not an option, peel the produce or wash it thoroughly before eating.

“Poor sleeper” gene may be responsible for insomnia

If you constantly have trouble sleeping, it may be in your genes.

A new study shows a “poor sleeper” genetic pattern could determine whether or not someone develops insomnia.

Researchers in the Netherlands collected genetic information from 2,500 unborn babies and followed their sleeping patterns through age 15.

Results found those with genes known to influence sleep were more likely than teens without the DNA patterns to wake up during the night.

Previous studies showed a genetic predisposition for sleep problems in adults. But this latest study indicates the “poor sleeper” gene may be active throughout the entirety of a person’s life.

