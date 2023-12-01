For Friday, Dec. 1, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Pediatric pneumonia outbreak in Ohio

An outbreak of pediatric pneumonia cases has led to an “extremely high” number of hospitalizations.

Ohio is the first state in the nation to report an outbreak of the strain called “white lung syndrome.”

The average age of the affected children is eight. The youngest is three.

The most common symptoms are a cough, fever and fatigue.

Warren County, Ohio has seen at least 142 cases since August.

Health officials there have yet to find a common thread between the cases.

Parents are worried it’s linked to a surge in similar cases in China and other countries worldwide.

Malaria cases rise

A dire warning from the World Health Organization: the world is in danger of losing the fight against Malaria.

Cases of the mosquito-born disease rose by about five million in 20-22, exceeding global targets to contain it.

Progress has been stalled by the pandemic, war and rising drug and insecticide resistance.

The organization aims to reduce at-risk malaria cases to 26 per 1,000 people in the next two years.

Right now, that rate is more than twice that much.

Smaller blood test tubes may reduce anemia & need for ICU red blood cell transfusion

Smaller blood test tubes may reduce anemia and the need for red blood cell transfusions in ICU.

A new study also shows that lowering blood transfusion amounts in the ICU may help hospitals and health systems sustain blood supplies during shortages.

Anemia and RBC transfusions are both associated with harmful health outcomes, like higher mortality rates and more extended hospital stays.

The study was published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

