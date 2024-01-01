For Jan. 1, WGN’s Ray Cortopassi and Lourdes Duarte new medical information, including:

January may not be the best time to join a gym

Gym memberships typically spike in the new year, but a study finds it might be better to wait until spring.

Researchers in England followed 1,700 people of all ages, who signed up for one-year memberships in January. One hundred percent of them went at least once the first month.

But a year later, only about 20% were still going.

They also say people who signed up in January went to the gym around three times a month.

But those who joined in the spring or fall went four-and-a-half times a month.

Researchers say it’s harder to motivate yourself in the cold, dark months of winter.

They also found people who went to the gym on the same day, at around the same time, were more likely to still be going, nine to 12 months later.

Very high HDL cholesterol linked to dementia

HDL cholesterol, the so-called “good cholesterol” may not be so good for cognitive function.

HDL cholesterol is known for its cardiovascular benefits because it helps remove cholesterol from arteries.

But at very high levels it can lead to dementia.

In a new study researchers tracked more than 18,000 people ages 65 and older.

They found that those with very high levels of HDL cholesterol were 42% more likely to have developed dementia than those with normal levels.

Researchers say more study is needed to figure out why.

Get a boost from humming

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, you may just need to pick a tune.

Humming could give you that boost of energy you’re looking for.

One expert says humming with the mouth closed creates a chemical reaction in your nasal cavities.

After humming, immediately breathe in through your nose and that will bring in nitric oxide.

That nitric oxide expands airways, opens blood vessels, and allows the lungs to get more oxygen.

All of that leaves you feeling less tired and less stressed too.

