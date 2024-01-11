For Jan. 11, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Depression during or after pregnancy raises suicide risk

Women with depression during and after pregnancy have a higher risk for suicide.

Two studies, one published in JAMA Network Open and the other in BMJ, found depression that begins in pregnancy or soon after can have troubling results for as long as 18 years.

Suicide risks were greatest in the year following a depression diagnosis.

But even years later, the risks were still twice as high compared with women who didn’t have the disorder.

Researchers say perinatal depression is still understudied and many questions remain.

1-in-10 teens use weight loss products

Nearly one in 10 adolescents around the world have used non-prescription weight loss products.

According to a study in JAMA Network Open diet pills, laxatives and diuretics were the most frequently used.

Girls were significantly more likely than boys to seek them out.

Experts say the use of such products at a young age can pose both immediate and longer-term health risks, including cardiac risks, unhealthy weight control behaviors, depression and developing eating disorders.

ADHD prescriptions jumped during pandemic

Prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, got a jump during the pandemic.

There were a little less than six million new prescriptions for stimulants in the first two years of the pandemic.

That’s 700,000 more than in the two years before that.

New prescriptions for other ADHD medications jumped 32% between April 2020 and March 2022.

The FDA says the increase in new prescriptions and manufacturing delays led to a shortage of the common drug, Adderall.

