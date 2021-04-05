MedWatch Digest: COVID-19 vaccine, red heads and pain tolerance

For Monday, April 5, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- The White House COVID-19 response team announced Monday that an average of 3.1 million shots are given every day in the past week.
- A new COVID-19 vaccine could be the key to bringing it poorer countries faster.
- It’s already known that a diet filled with sugar can lead to obesity in kids. Now researchers say it may affect brain development in children.
- New research may give insight into why redheads feel pain differently.
Both humans and animals with red hair or fur have been known to have lower tolerances for pain.