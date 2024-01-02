For Jan. 2, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Childhood obesity and early kidney disease

When adolescents have a high body mass index, it can wreak havoc on the kidneys.

A study in JAMA Pediatrics reveals the impact of excess weight on kidney function.

Doctors found overweight and obese children experience kidney disease in their early adult life.

Researchers have long known weight is a problem for young people, but this is the first time they linked the issue to chronic and irreversible kidney damage.

Experts collaborated from major medical institutions around the world, studying half a million adolescents.

New P.E.T. scan cancer gene tracer

A new additive to a pet scan could help cancer patients find and eliminate their cancer more easily.

A novel pet tracer called 18F-PFPMD identifies cancer gene mutations allowing for more precise diagnosis.

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging reports on the safe and effective detection tool.

It acts as a molecular marker to highlight and target cancer tumors for therapy.

So far, researchers from China have successfully used it in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and colon cancer.

Omega-3 fats also help the lungs

Healthy Omega-3 fats may do more than help the heart. A new study finds the fatty acids found in fish and nuts also aid the lungs.

University of Virginia pulmonologists found Omega-3 slowed lung scarring associated with pulmonary fibrosis.

The healthy fats are associated with better lung function and a delay in the need for a lung transplant.

Researchers now want to find a way to boost omega 3’s to change outcomes for patients with chronic lung diseases.

