For Monday, Oct. 23, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Telehealth pancreatic cancer trial

A first-of-its-kind clinical trial will use telehealth to study pancreatic cancer.

The trial by the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center involves people with a genetic trait called fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFRs).

FGFRs can mutate, causing cancers to proliferate and invade other body parts.

Ohio State researchers are creating drugs that target the gene mutation.

For this study, an oral pill will be shipped to patients’ homes and all follow-up will be done through telehealth.

Researchers say the remote follow-up allows the study to be open to more people nationwide.

Roseland Community Hospital launches mobile mammography service

On Monday, Roseland Community Hospital launched a mobile mammography service on the Far South Side.

Hospital officials say it will provide the same features as mammography units inside hospitals, however, with the ability to travel to patients for convenience and accessibility.

Studies have shown communities like Roseland lack the resources for early detection of breast cancer — the leading cause of cancer death for Black women.

A $550,000 grant from the Washington Square Health Foundation and Michael Reese and Education Foundation helped start the program.

Report: Toddler milk has no nutritional benefits

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports toddler milk has no nutritional benefits.

The formulas target toddlers between the ages of six and 36 months.

Toddler milk is not the same as infant formula, which is designed for babies up to 12 months.

Brands argue the product helps bridge the gap for toddlers to get nutrients – especially picky eaters.

Childbirth costs are rising

The cost of giving birth in the US continues to climb.

According to the non-profit organization FAIR Health, delivering a baby with an in-network doctor averages $13,000.

For a c-section, that rises to more than $15,000 – up more than 20% since 2017.

Overall, a hospital stay’s cost is up more than 200% since 2000.

The American Hospital Association blames the rise, in part, on worker shortages and people putting off treatment during the pandemic.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.