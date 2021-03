CHICAGO — Inequality in the doctor’s office. Structural barriers, bias and death gap are at the intersection of race and medicine, the challenges cut deep. But there is hope. Local physicians are working to expand diversity and access in communities left behind when it comes to their health where people are struggling to survive.

It takes three of her grandchildren to help Windora Cooper safely exit her Near West Side home and get to a taxi that takes her to dialysis or a doctor’s appointment at least three times a week.