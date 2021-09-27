MedWatch Daily Digest: Why life expectancy saw its biggest drop since WWII — and more

For Monday, Sept. 27, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:
- According to new research, the life expectancy for Americans dropped a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, life expectancy for Black and Hispanic Americans dropped by three years.
- A new study finds that children whose mothers experienced depression during, and soon after, pregnancy are more likely to experience depression themselves.
- Canadian researchers say boys ages 5 to 12 who play sports are less likely to be anxious or depressed later in childhood. They’re also more likely to be active in their early teens.