MedWatch Daily Digest: Why life expectancy saw its biggest drop since WWII — and more

For Monday, Sept. 27, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:

  • According to new research, the life expectancy for Americans dropped a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, life expectancy for Black and Hispanic Americans dropped by three years. 
  • A new study finds that children whose mothers experienced depression during, and soon after, pregnancy are more likely to experience depression themselves. 
  • Canadian researchers say boys ages 5 to 12 who play sports are less likely to be anxious or depressed later in childhood. They’re also more likely to be active in their early teens. 

