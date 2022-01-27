MedWatch Daily Digest: Why blood pressure is on the rise – and more

For Thursday, Jan. 27, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

  • The number of people coming to the emergency room for a hypertensive crisis more than doubled from 2002 to 2014, according to the findings published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. 
  • Why researchers say people who are sleep deprived and engage in strenuous activity put stress on the heart.  
  • Dr. Jeremiah Stamler, known as the father of preventive cardiology, who first outlined behaviors and treatments to help the heart has died. 

