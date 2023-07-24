For Monday, July 24, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Statin for hear disease risk in HIV patients

There is new hope for HIV patients who typically face double the risk of heart disease.

Scientists presented the findings of a Phase Three clinical trial to the International Aids Society in Australia this weekend. They say taking a statin could help the heart.

Patients who took medication to lower high cholesterol were 35% less likely to suffer major heart complications, including heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.

Pitavastatin was chosen for the HIV trial because it doesn’t interact with anti-retroviral drugs. The drug is widely available and low cost.

Watching TV as a kid linked to adult health issues

Too much TV time as a kid could lead to health problems as an adult.

Researchers began tracking children in new zealand in 1973 and followed them until they turned 45.

According to their findings, published in the journal Pediatrics, children and teenagers who spent more time in front of screens had less efficient oxygen use during exercise, higher blood pressure, and higher rates of obesity in mid-adulthood.

Researchers say the study didn’t prove watching TV caused those health effects. But they could be linked, however, because kids who have more screen time, engage in less physical activity and have poorer eating habits.

Kids who like to read peform better on tests

Kids who read for fun perform better on cognitive tests.

A research team from Cambridge University compared the test of kids who began reading for pleasure between the age of 2-9 to those who began reading later in life, or not at all.

Those who started reading recreationally at an early age had better verbal learning, memory, speech development, and academic achievement.

They also showed fewer signs of depression or stress and had fewer behavior problems.

The researchers also looked at their brain scans and found those who read for pleasure had greater brain area and volume, including regions related to cognitive functions.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.