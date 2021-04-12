MedWatch Daily Digest: Vaccination rates, finding a kidney on TikTok, salmonella and more

For Monday, April 12, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- A new perspective piece in the New England Journal of Medicine says vaccine access and vaccination rates are high in high to upper-income countries.
- A salmonella outbreak in 12 states may be linked to ground turkey. One of the 28 reported cases was traced back to ground turkey produced by Plainville brands.
- A vitamin used to keep skin clear and healthy could hold the key to treating pancreatic cancer and liver disease. An Australian bio-tech entrepreneur developed a new way of dispensing powerful chemicals found in Vitamin E.
- A woman who needed a new kidney found a donor through Tik Tok.