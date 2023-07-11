For Tuesday, July 11, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Chemo affects gut bacteria & weight gain

Not only does the cancer treatment wreak havoc on the gut, it can lead to a lifetime of weight struggles.

Researchers at the University of Alberta have found a link between chemotherapy-induced changes to gut bacteria and unhealthy post-treatment weight gain.

Patients treated with chemotherapy lose muscle mass and gain abdominal fat.

In their study of breast cancer survivors, doctors discovered inflammation in the gut and altered bacteria, both of which correlate to weight gain and unhealthy body fat composition, even when healthy diets and exercise plans are in place.

Knowing the threat, experts say they can work to help survivors avoid obesity-related diseases and manage their weight.

Obesity negatively affects leukemia treatment

When leukemia patients start with added weight, their treatment is not as effective.

Obesity and high weight are associated with adverse outcomes in leukemia treatment.

According to the American Society of Hematology, overweight lymphoblastic leukemia patients have lower survival rates from their cancer.

This study corroborates the results of others that find body weight can affect health outcomes for cancer patients.

In 2020, 40% of the US population was considered obese.

Elevated body mass index had negative consequences for both adult and pediatric patients.

Cytisinicline: Anti-smoking drug

For the first time in 20 years, doctors may be able to prescribe a medication to help people stop smoking.

It’s called Cytisinicline and Massachusetts doctors have been studying the drug in large clinical trials.

The medication is made from a naturally occurring plant-based alkaloid that binds to nicotine receptors in the brain, alleviating the urge to smoke.

In Phase 3 of the trial, researchers say the smoking cessation drug was effective and well tolerated.

The trial success could lead to the drug’s approval giving smokers a new treatment option to help them quit.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.