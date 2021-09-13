MedWatch Daily Digest: The effects of COVID-19 on the brain — and more

For Monday, Sept. 13, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- Rutgers neurologists say they are exploring the link betweeb Covid and brain fog dementia, as some survivors of the deadly disease say they have experienced slowed thinking and memory.
- The American Heat Association Journal reports on the link between stress hormones and the threat of heart disease.
- University of Toronto researchers say vaping or the use of e-cigarettes is associated with a heightened heart of developing an eating disorder.