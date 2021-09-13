MedWatch Daily Digest: The effects of COVID-19 on the brain — and more

Medical Watch

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

For Monday, Sept. 13, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:

  • Rutgers neurologists say they are exploring the link betweeb Covid and brain fog dementia, as some survivors of the deadly disease say they have experienced slowed thinking and memory.
  • The American Heat Association Journal reports on the link between stress hormones and the threat of heart disease.
  • University of Toronto researchers say vaping or the use of e-cigarettes is associated with a heightened heart of developing an eating disorder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News