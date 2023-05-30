For Tuesday, May 30, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

The link between sugar and Alzheimer’s

High blood sugar levels have long been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. But the specific cellular mechanisms behind this link were unclear until now.

A study by researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina looked at KATP channels, which are present in brain cells and change with Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers found disabling those channels prevented the formation of brain-damaging plaques caused by high blood sugar. It paves the way for new treatments that target specific channels.

Human metapneumovirus virus on the rise

A deadly virus shot up to record levels this spring. It’s called Human metapneumovirus or HMPV.

The virus can have the same effects as the flu and Covid but it won’t appear in those tests.

It can be detected at the hospital, but no vaccines or drugs exist to treat it.

Infected patients can develop bronchitis and pneumonia in the most severe cases.

But most experience a cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever.

Swifties report post-concert amnesia

Some Taylor Swift fans are reportedly feeling forgetful after attending her recent concerts. It turns out it’s actually a thing called post-concert amnesia.

Time Magazine talked to some fans who couldn’t remember large sections of the concert.

A State University of New York professor says it isn’t unique to concerts either.

This can happen any time you’re highly emotional.

When you are excited, stress levels increase, which causes memory-related neurons to start firing, which makes forming new memories difficult.