For Thursday, June 22, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

CDC panel recommends RSV vaccine for adults 65 & older

A virus known to infect younger children is also causing hospitalizations and deaths among older adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommends the RSV vaccines for everyone 65 and older. The federal committee is also urging the vaccine for some adults between the age of 60-65 whose doctors feel they would benefit from the dosage.

The advisory panel endorsed two RSV vaccines that should be available come fall.

RSV is a common virus that typically causes flu-like symptoms. Each year, more than 60,000 older adults are hospitalized with the virus. More than 6,000 have died.

E-cig monthly sales up 46% between 2020-2022

The sales of e-cigarettes are way up, according to figures from the CDC.

Between 2020 and 2022, sales increased by more than 46%.

Units of monthly sales during that period rose from 15 and a half million to almost 23 million.

Additionally, sales of traditional tobacco products and mint-flavored e-cigarettes fell. However, fruit and candy-flavored e-cigs have seen a surge in sales, especially among young people.

The CDC continues to warn that e-cigarettes have high concentrations of nicotine that can harm the brains of adolescents.

U.S. median age hit record of 38.9 years old

The U.S. population is growing older.

The Census Bureau reports the median age hit a record high of almost 39 years old in 2022, up by around three and a half years since 2000.

The Census Bureau estimates the number of babies born outpaced deaths last year. But not by enough to move the overall pattern of aging.

Almost every state saw its population become older between 2021 and 2022.

Diversity is also expanding.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.