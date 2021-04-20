MedWatch Daily Digest: Part monkey, part human; epidural and Autism update; more

For Tuesday, April 20, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- It sounds like something out of science fiction. But researchers say they’ve developed the first embryo that’s part monkey and part human.
- A new study finds that having an epidural during childbirth does not increase the baby’s risk of Autism. A widely criticized study last year claimed that having epidurals was linked to a 37 percent higher risk of Autism.
- Human screams are the topic of a new study by the University of Zurich. Until now, most studies have been about how the brain processes alarming screams that signal fear of imminent danger. But, this study looks at non-alarming screams – hen someone is expressing joy, or excitement.