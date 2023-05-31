For Wednesday, May 31, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

Weight-loss surgery on the rise in teens and children

New research shows more overweight children and teens are turning to weight-loss surgery as a solution.

The number of metabolic and bariatric surgeries for young people has steadily increased since 2016.

Those surgeries alter parts of the stomach and intestines to affect how the body absorbs food.

Previously these surgeries have been underutilized in children because of low referral rates from pediatricians and poor insurance coverage.

Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics published new guidelines for treating obesity, urging quick use of behavior therapy and lifestyle changes and, for the first time, recommending surgery and medications for some young people.

Heart attack speed up cognitive decline?

Having a heart attack could speed up your cognitive decline.

A new study says the cognitive decline of people who survive heart attacks accelerates at a steeper rate than those who do not have a heart attack at all.

Those who survive heart attacks could also have depression, chronic inflammation, and blood pressure issues, which can also be linked to dementia.

Illness outbreaks at restaurants are often linked to sick workers

A new CDC study says restaurant illness outbreaks are often linked to sick workers.

From 2017 to 2019, around 40% of foodborne illness outbreaks were at least partly associated with food contamination by an infectious worker. The stomach bug, norovirus, was the most common pathogen that accounted for almost half of the outbreaks during the studied years.

In total, 19% of the cases were traced to salmonella.

The report recommends that restaurants develop stricter written policies for sick workers.