For Monday, June 19, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

Night owls may have shorter lifespans because of lifestyle, study suggests

Morning people tend to live longer than night owls. But a new report suggests it may have less to do with sleep and more to do with what happens when you’re awake.

Researchers in Finland found mortality risk in night owls was mainly tied to smoking and alcohol.

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases and poisonings were seen more often in the late-night group.

Previous studies had suggested the reason night owls are at an increased risk for early death is lack of sleep.

You can find the results of the latest sleep study in the journal “Chronobiology International.”

Study on the ability to handle alcohol

Do heavy drinkers really know how to handle their liquor?

There’s a prevailing idea that the more you drink, the more you build up tolerance.

But a new study out of the “Clinical Addictions Research Laboratory at the University of Chicago” shows that claim may not be the case.

Researchers found heavy drinkers including those with alcohol abuse disorder did show evidence of tolerance.

They performed better on fine motor thinking tasks after having an amount of alcohol that would legally make someone drunk.

But, when they had a few more drinks, they performed worse on the same tasks and didn’t return to normal even three hours later.

Race and food allergies

Food allergies do discriminate.

Data from a survey of more than 78,000 people found Asian, Black, and Hispanic people were much more likely to report having food allergies than white people.

Those who were lower income also reported having more food allergies.

The study, published in the JAMA Network Open (The Journal of the American Medical Association), did not say how race or income plays a role.

Another study found poorer areas may have environments that can affect gut health and make people more susceptible to food sensitivities.

