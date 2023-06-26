For Monday, June 26, WGN’s Ben Bradley and Jackie Bange have the latest on new information, including the following:

Vaccines show promise in cancer treatment

After decades of limited success, scientists say the research is at a significant turning point when it comes to cancer treatment. These aren’t traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

Targets for these experimental treatments include breast and lung cancer, with gains reported this year for deadly skin cancer melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

Scientists predict more vaccines will be out in five years.

Daily pill could help treat obesity

Treating obesity may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill.

New research shows that high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections.

The pills also appear to work even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the pills later this year.

More than 40% of Americans are considered obese.

FDA: Stop selling certain disposable e-cigarettes

The FDA is warning nearly 200 stores to stop selling fruit and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.

The products come in flavors like cotton candy, which regulators say appeals to teenagers.

Since 2020, reusable e-cigarettes like Juul have been restricted to tobacco and menthol flavors.

Last year, Congress ordered disposable brands to apply for FDA approval, but many new products have been launched since then.