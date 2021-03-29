MedWatch Daily Digest: Medications may contain animal byproducts – and more

Medical Watch

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

For Monday, March 29, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:

  • How well do the COVID-19 vaccines work?
  • Medications you’re taking may contain animal byproducts
  • Why Metformin has power in the fight against HIV

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News