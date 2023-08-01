For Tuesday, Aug 1, WGN’s Lourdes Duarte has new medical information, including:

Most states neglect maternal mental health

According to a new report released by the nonprofit Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, maternal mental health is neglected in most states.

All but 10 states received either a “D” or “F” grade on policies and access to care, including therapists and treatment programs.

Illinois was among the states to score a “C,” but it’s also one of the few states that require OB-GYN’sto conduct maternal mental health screenings before and after birth.

California was the only state to earn a “B” grade. No state made an “A.”

“Long Covid” possible treatment trials

If you are experiencing so-called “Long Covid,” possible treatments may be coming.

The National Institutes of Health is launching some studies to test potential care.

One of the first two trials will examine brain fog and other cognitive problems.

Two more studies will begin in the months ahead.

The trials are enrolling 300 to 900 adult participants but have the potential to expand.

Long covid consists of around 200 different symptoms. Between 10-30% of people are estimated to have experienced some form of it.

Leprosy cases rise in Florida

Florida is dealing with a rise in leprosy cases.

The CDC says central Florida, in particular, accounts for 81% of the cases in the state and 20% of cases nationwide.

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person.

It is historically uncommon in the United States, but the number of reported cases has more than doubled in the southeastern states over the last decade.

More women dying from alcohol-related conditions

More women are dying from drinking too much.

Previous studies have shown that men are twice as likely to die from alcohol-related conditions than women, but that gap appears to be narrowing.

According to a new study published in JAMA Network, the mortality rate has increased for both genders.

But the spike is more considerable among women, especially within the last three years.

The deaths were linked to cardiomyopathy, liver disease, and others.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.