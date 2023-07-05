For Wednesday, July 5, WGN’s Jackie Bange has the latest on new medical information, including:

1-in-4-girls, women have iron deficiency

A survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that of the 3,500 females ages 12 to 21 they polled, 40% had low iron.

Iron is a critical mineral that helps red blood cells carry oxygen through the body.

Symptoms of having an iron deficiency include brain fog, fatigue, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath.

Foods listed by the CDC as having good iron levels include red meat, seafood, beans and dark leafy vegetables.

2023 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list

The Environmental Working Group is out with its annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of fruits and vegetables and there are some new additions.

Strawberries are still at the top of the list, meaning they’re the item most tainted with pesticide residue.

Spinach is in second place and kale is holding on to its third place spot.

But new to the list this year are blueberries.

The top clean foods are avocados, sweet corn, and pineapples.

Consuming pesticides has been linked to health issues like cancer and fertility concerns. This doesn’t mean you should avoid fruits and vegetables but experts say wash your produce before eating it.