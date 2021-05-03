MedWatch Daily Digest: Herd immunity, mental health support and more

For Monday, May 3, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- Public health experts and scientists say they do not believe herd immunity is attainable for the near future, if ever, due to dropping vaccination rates.
- A new poll shows Americans struggling with mental health issues don’t feel supported. The Genesight Mental Health poll found 83 percent of people say life would be easier if others could understand what they’re going through.
- A new study finds a new danger with eating too much salt. Researchers say elevated amounts of sodium in the blood can make you more vulnerable to illness from bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.