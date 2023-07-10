For Monday, July 10, WGN’s Shannon Halligan has the latest on new medical information, including:

Call to investigate PRIME energy drinks

Some lawmakers in Washington want the US Food and Drug Administration to look closer at the health effects of an energy drink that some United Kingdom and Australian schools already ban.

The drink is called PRIME Energy, backed by YouTube star Logan Paul.

One 12-ounce can contain 200 milligrams of caffeine, equal to six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer says the drink’s social media marketing targets kids.

PRIME’s website says its energy drinks are recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or people who are sensitive to caffeine.

Smartwatches may detect Parkinson’s Disease up to 7 years before symptoms begin

Using a smartwatch to track how fast people can move may help identify who’s at risk for Parkinson’s Disease up to seven years before symptoms become evident and doctors make a diagnosis.

The study by researchers at Cardiff University found that wearing the device for a week captured enough data to make an accurate prediction.

This is encouraging because those who study and treat Parkinson’s agree that early detection is critical to preventing the brain from suffering further damage.

Board games help kids with math

Board games could help kids develop math skills.

Past research has shown games enhance reading development.

A new study published in the journal Early Years shows games that feature numbers, like Monopoly, Dominoes, and Chutes and Ladders, are suitable for math.

Researchers found number-based games help improve counting, addition and the ability to recognize if a number is higher or lower than another.

Fifty-two percent of the children studied improved their maths skills after playing the games.