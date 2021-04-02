MedWatch Daily Digest: Drug for cancer of the esophagus, children’s mental health in the pandemic, more

For Friday, April 2, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- A drug that unleashes the immune system is being called a game changer in the fight against cancer of the esophagus. A clinical trial of nearly 800 patients in 29 countries found that Opdivo helps the body fight cancer cells that evade radiation and chemo.
- Passing Covid immunity from mother to child. When pregnant women are vaccinated, they transfer antibodies to the baby.
- Even though young children rarely get seriously ill with Covid — the pandemic is taking a terrible toll. Lurie Children’s physicians say more than 70,000 toddlers and children in Chicago are showing symptoms of hampered mental and behavioral health.
- A new view of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 may help fuel production of the next generation of vaccines. German scientists looked even closer, capturing this image of the protein tethered to a viral membrane with a slender stalk.