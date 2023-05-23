For Tuesday, May 23, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

Covid, diabetes link in children

During the pandemic, doctors noticed a relationship between people who tested positive for Covid and were later given a diabetes diagnosis. Delving further into the link, doctors writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association found children were most impacted.

The incidence of type 1 diabetes in children between 2 and 12 was 50% greater from 2020-21 compared to the diagnosis from 2018-19. Children with a Covid-19 infection were 57% more likely to develop diabetes than those who did not have covid.

Researchers suggest Covid promotes an underlying autoimmune problem accelerating the progression of the disease.

Automated insulin dosing pump approved

A new device may help manage diabetes.

The Food and Drug Administration just approved a bionic pancreas for people with type 1 diabetes. It’s a wearable, pocket-sized device that automatically delivers insulin when necessary.

It was first developed by Boston University researchers and has now been given the nod by the FDA for immediate commercial use. Two million Americans live with type 1 diabetes and experts say the iLet bionic pancreas brings them new hope for more easily managing their disease.

Marathon runners and the foot damage risks

While running helps keep the heart healthy, long distances can wreak havoc on other parts of the body. Marathon runners risk damaging foot muscles.

The extrinsic muscles connecting the lower leg to the foot are susceptible to serious injury from long-distance runs and weaker foot muscles compromise other body parts.

The finding published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports was based on college runners training for a marathon.

MRIs revealed muscle damage consistent with ankle joint injury.