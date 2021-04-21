MedWatch Daily Digest: Depression after delivery, public restroom germs, soothing music for sleep

For Wednesday, April 21, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- Women who have just delivered a baby report more depression and post traumatic stress according to Harvard School of Public Health researchers.
- In a pubic restroom, flush and walk away. Flushing a toilet generates large quantities of microbe containing aerosols which linger in the air.
- Want to fall asleep faster and sleep better, listen to soothing music at least a half hour before bed.
The American Geriatrics Society reports listen to calming music impacts the quality of older adults’ sleep.