MedWatch Daily Digest: Depression after delivery, public restroom germs, soothing music for sleep

Medical Watch
For Wednesday, April 21, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:

  • Women who have just delivered a baby report more depression and post traumatic stress according to Harvard School of Public Health researchers.
  • In a pubic restroom, flush and walk away. Flushing a toilet generates large quantities of microbe containing aerosols which linger in the air.
  • Want to fall asleep faster and sleep better, listen to soothing music at least a half hour before bed.
    The American Geriatrics Society reports listen to calming music impacts the quality of older adults’ sleep.

