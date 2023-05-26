For Friday, May 26, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

DEA revokes license of drug distributor

One of the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributors has been stripped of its license to sell addictive painkillers.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration determined that Morris & Dickson Company failed to flag thousands of suspicious orders at the height of the opioid crisis.

The DEA claims the company failed to accept responsibility for shipping 12,000 unusually large orders of opioids to pharmacies and hospitals between 2014 and 2018.

During that time, it’s alleged the company filed just three suspicious order reports.

The DEA’s order threatens to put the Louisiana-based distributor out of business.

But it takes effect in 90 days, which will allow more time to negotiate a settlement.

Young adult colorectal cancer rate rises

An increase in colorectal cancer in younger adults is causing more people to get screened earlier.

The current recommended age for people at average risk starts at 45.

For those not at risk, they may be advised to get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Some scientists suspect, dietary or environmental reasons may be behind the rise in cases in young adults.

A new study is expected to be shown at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting that suggests a young adult’s collection of bacteria, fungi and viruses within their bodies may have an effect.

The American Cancer Society reports the proportion of cases among people younger than 45 years old went up from nearly 4% in 1995 to almost 6% in 2019.

New cases of HIV down 12% from 2017

New cases of HIV in the U.S. are down in recent years.

The Centers for Disease Control reports there were about 32,000 new infections in 2021, a 12% drop from 2017.

The CDC says the drop was driven largely by decreases among young gay and bisexual men.

Black and Hispanic people represent a disproportionate share of new HIV cases.

The CDC notes that minorities are much less likely than whites to receive prescriptions for preventative treatments known as “prep.”