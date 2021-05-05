MedWatch Daily Digest: Covid and young adults, Vitamin D and more

For Wednesday, May 5, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:

  • There is a demographic shift in serious COVID-19 cases to report. After spending much of the past year treating elderly patients, doctors are now seeing more young and middle-aged adults.
  • A study out of Brazil concludes high doses of Vitamin D don’t have any effect on people in the hospital suffering with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. 
  • There’s a big connection between the gut and the brain. It turns out microorganisms living in the gut can affect mood and may even provide links to anxiety and depression. A new study suggests a type of prebiotic could reduce anxiety in some females in late adolescence through changes in their gut microorganisms.

