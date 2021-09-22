MedWatch Daily Digest: Concerns about pregnant mothers with COVID-19 — and more

For Wednesday, Sept. 22, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:
- The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology reports pregnant women who get Covid have 62% higher odds of developing pre-eclampsia.
- NYU Schol of Medicine researchers found pregnant women who got their COVID shot passed on protection to their newborns.
- The North American Menopause Society reports sedentary behavior increases the likelihood of nighttime hot flashes which can interfere with sleep and cause other health problems.