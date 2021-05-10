MedWatch Daily Digest: Colorectal cancer in young adults and more

For Monday, May 10, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:

  • Cardiovascular risk factors in childhood are linked to poor cognitive performance later in life. That’s according to a new study published in the American Heart Association Journal Circulation.
  • Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis have been trying to determine why colorectal cancer diagnoses have increased in younger adults, over the past three decades. They found a link to drinking sugar-sweetened beverages.
  • A new study out of Germany finds that the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet may include a reduced risk of dementia and cognitive decline. The diet appears to prevent the buildup of two proteins in the brain, that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

