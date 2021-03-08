MedWatch Daily Digest: CDC issues new guidelines for fully-vaccinated people – and more

For Monday, March 8, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- CDC issues new guidelines for fully-vaccinated people
- Concerns about the vaccines and fetal cells
by: Dina Bair, Katharin CzinkPosted: / Updated:
For Monday, March 8, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.