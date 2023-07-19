For Wednesday, July 19, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Breast cancer survivors experience a faster rate of biological decline

Better treatments have provided the opportunity to live after a breast cancer diagnosis.

But women battling cancer do not undergo the same aging process as those never diagnosed.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer. According to Moffitt Cancer Center researchers, there is a lasting impact on biological function.

Breast cancer survivors have a higher rate of heart disease and a more rapid physical and cognitive decline.

The type of breast cancer didn’t matter, but treatment played a role.

Those who received radiation showed faster biological aging.

There are currently 4 million breast cancer survivors in the US.

Suicidality in young people increases during April and October

Certain times of the year are more dangerous than others regarding suicide.

A study by public health experts at the University of Texas found April and October are red lag months.

They studied the incidences of teen suicide to reveal the times it is critical to pay extra attention to mental health in young people.

The research also revealed when schools were shut down during the pandemic, suicide rates were at their lowest.

But the crisis returned after the pandemic with a clear pattern of suicidal behavior related to the academic year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. The suicide and crisis lifeline number is 988.

Too much sun causes skin damage as collagen fibers tighten, creating wrinkles

We’ve long heard the sun damages skin and now scientists have figured out exactly how and why the skin gets leathery after sun exposure.

Collagen cells pull together during the onslaught of UV radiation on the skin.

That tight configuration leads to tough skin that loses softness and elasticity.

The biological changes accelerate aging.

The Journal of Mechanical Behavior and Biomedical Materials explains how ultraviolet radiation alters the microstructure of the skin.