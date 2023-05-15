For Monday, May 15, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:
- Long-term research reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests HRT should be a first-line treatment to improve the quality of life for suffering women.
- Why taking Vitamin D may offer some protection against long Covid.
- Synthetic hormones, meant to mimic testosterone, are used to increase muscle mass and boost athletic performance, but researchers say there is a high cost.