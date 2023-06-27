For Tuesday, June 27, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new medical information, including:

Study: AI improves outcomes in prostate cancer surgery

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is better than an MRI at helping treat prostate cancer patients.

Health scientists at the University of California Los Angeles found an AI model improves outcomes in prostate cancer surgery.

Artificial Intelligence was more accurate at predicting tumor margins than MRI alone to ensure all cancer cells are removed, the research found.

Researchers tested AI in focal therapy, a minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment.

The study is published in the journal European Urology Open Science.

Study: Surgery over drugs for diabetics

Weight loss surgery improves diabetes outcomes better than lifestyle interventions and medication.

In a 12-year study from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, researchers found patients who underwent bariatric surgery had better insulin control with less medication and less regression.

In many cases, their diabetes went into remission.

Weight loss surgery for type 2 diabetics also had fewer heart attacks and strokes.

The study of 250 people is the largest and longest comparing surgery versus drugs and lifestyle changes to manage type 2 diabetes.

Dog’s slower gait could indicate dementia

Dogs get dementia like humans and now medical experts say they know how to spot it. Check walking speed.

Slow walking could be a sign the mind is slowing down for your pup.

A study from North Carolina State University reveals sluggish physical traits indicate a mental slowdown.

Measuring gait speed in senior dogs could be a simple way to monitor their health and document decline in neurological function.

The test was off-leash since dogs tend to match the speed of their handler when on a leash.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.