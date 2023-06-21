For Wednesday, June 21, WGN’s Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

Study: Diet can transform diabetes

Changing diet can not only improve blood sugar levels — it can render diabetes in remission.

A new study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine finds adopting a whole food, plant-based eating pattern can transform diabetes without severe calorie restriction or liquid meal replacements.

Patients from a cardiac wellness program who had type 2 diabetes ate a low-fat, plant-predominant diet. Of those patients, 37% achieved full remission of their diabetes while the others saw significant improvement in blood sugar levels.

All participants also lost weight, obtaining success without surgery, devices, or medication.

False teeth may cause breathing problems

False teeth could cause major breathing problems.

Researchers find a link between wearing dentures and developing pneumonia. Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lower respiratory tract caused by bacteria.

Thousands die from the illness every year.

Researchers writing in the Journal of Medical Microbiology found 20 times the number of potential pneumonia-causing bacteria on dentures.

Doctors say if dentures are not cleaned properly, they provide a perfect surface for disease-causing bacteria to colonize.

App transforms smartphones into thermometers

Checking for fever may be as easy as opening an app on your smartphone.

It’s called fever-phone and it transforms smartphones into thermometers without adding any new hardware.

Developed by researchers at the University of Washington, the fever phone measures temperature when the phone is held to a person’s forehead.

The app uses the existing battery temperature sensors to analyze core body temperature.

