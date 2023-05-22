For Monday, May 22, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:

Pregnancy complications and stroke

Adverse pregnancy outcomes increase stroke risk according to Cedars Sinai Medical Center researchers.

Women who experience gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, or pre-term birth have a higher threat of having a stroke at a younger age.

The study in the journal ‘Stroke’ reveals women with two or more challenged pregnancies double their chances of stroke.

Past studies have shown women have a greater risk of experiencing a debilitating stroke than men and researchers say the pregnancy connection may help explain the enhanced stroke burden for females.

Women at greater risk to die from heart attacks

Women also have a greater weight when it comes to heart attacks as females are more than twice as likely to die after a heart attack than men.

The European Society for Cardiology outlines the sex differences when it comes to cardiovascular health. Women are more likely to have a poor prognosis following a heart attack.

That’s why doctors say women should pay greater attention to controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and diabetes. Women should also avoid smoking, add exercise, and have a more healthful diet.

Sugar can wreak havoc on the body

Sugar can wreak havoc on the belly, not just adding fat but worsening colon function.

Excess sugar hampers cells that renew the colon lining.

A University of Pittsburgh study reveals the negative impact of sugar.

Researchers say their findings could help explain why limiting sugary foods eases symptoms for people with irritable bowel syndrome.

And it points to the need for everyone to reduce sugar consumption.

Your smartphone may help with dieting

When it comes to diet and attempting to reduce food intake, your phone may help.

Danish doctors at Aarhus University found people can satisfy their appetite by looking at pictures of food on their phones.

While most people think images of food will drive cravings and make people eat more, it’s the goal of advertisers who flood social media with food images. But experts say the images do not awaken hunger, instead, they have the opposite effect.

But there’s a catch — you have to view the images repeatedly.

Study participants who looked at the foods they liked more than 30 times, felt a sense of satiety and no longer had the need to indulge.

Study authors say the results may lead to new treatments for overeating.