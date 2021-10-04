MedWatch Daily Digest: A once hopeful COVID-19 treatment does not work — and more

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Two men were charged Sunday in an incident that forced a suburban high school to abruptly cancel its homecoming dance over the weekend.

Demetrius Ross, 19, and Donny Starkes, 19, are both facing felony charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds, Western Springs police said.

Lyons Township High School canceled their homecoming dance Saturday due to police activity that stemmed from a fight during the football game against Proviso West earlier in the day.