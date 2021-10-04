MedWatch Daily Digest: A once hopeful COVID-19 treatment does not work — and more

For Monday, Oct. 4, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:
- Why experts are calling convalescent plasma futile in the fight against severe COVID-19 infections.
- University of Minnesota researchers studied differences in immune responses comparing those who previously fought covid and those who got the vaccine alone.
- An innovative approach to treating depression could zap away the symptoms. University of California San Francisco neuroscientists used brain stimulation to treat the psychiatric disorder.