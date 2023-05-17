For Wednesday, May 17, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including the following:
- The Epstein-Barr virus, which infects more than 90% of people worldwide, can impact a small part of the population in a different and devastating way.
- Vegan mothers who breastfeed provide the same amount of nutrients to their newborns as those who eat a more expansive diet.
- People who saw news about kindness immediately after viewing stories of terror attacks and violence felt fewer negative emotions.